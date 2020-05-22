Global  

Donald Trump says he finally wore a mask, but refused to be photographed

Friday, 22 May 2020
US President Donald Trump says he wore a face mask while touring a factory in Michigan but "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it".
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras

Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras 03:09

 President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemic, opting not to wear a protective face mask for the cameras. This report produced by Chris...

Without wearing a mask, Trump tours Pennsylvania mask distribution center

Without wearing a face mask himself, President Donald Trump toured a mask distribution center in the political swing state of Pennsylvania on Thursday in an...
Donald Trump Wears Mask at Ford Plant

Donald Trump's ploy to stay unmasked for the public just got unmasked, because he put one on at the Ford motor plant. Trump flew to Michigan, where the plant has...
