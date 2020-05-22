Donald Trump says he finally wore a mask, but refused to be photographed

shahir munawir/rde RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he'd finally overcome his aversion to wearing masks against the #Covid… 38 minutes ago

KIROS RT @SBSNews: US President Donald Trump wore a face mask while touring a factory in Michigan but "didn't want to give the press the pleasure… 56 minutes ago

Khaleej Times #Coronavirus: #DonaldTrump says he finally wore a #mask -- but not for public viewing: https://t.co/b9KoQwKVtv 1 hour ago

New Straits Times #NSTworld US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he'd finally overcome his aversion to wearing masks against th… https://t.co/A0C2qKQbpO 1 hour ago

SBS News US President Donald Trump wore a face mask while touring a factory in Michigan but "didn't want to give the press t… https://t.co/VgdDqVL1Uc 2 hours ago

Automobilnews Coronavirus: Donald Trump says he finally wore a mask and ‘it looked very nice’ – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/g3kRi8HCoe 2 hours ago

JOE SAYRE LEFTIST. Warren Democrat. Trump finally tells the truth. https://t.co/B75KTPzYJ7 https://t.co/5gTtcTDtOU 2 hours ago