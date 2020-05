Related videos from verified sources China's actions are causing 'outrage'



Former British governor of Hong Kong, Lord Patten says if China's national security law in the territory goes ahead "it would be a sad day" for the world. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 12:05 Published 10 hours ago Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous from China’



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his government no longer considers Hong Kong to be autonomous from China. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:09 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources UK will increase visa rights if China pursues Hong Kong security law - BBC Britain will give greater visa rights to British national overseas (BNO) passport holders from Hong Kong unless China suspends its proposed security laws,...

Reuters India 13 hours ago



U.S. State Dept. warns China over new Hong Kong security law The United States on Thursday warned China against imposing a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for...

Reuters 1 week ago



