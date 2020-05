Tous avec Marine Trump signs executive order aimed at social media companies after fuming over fact-check https://t.co/Yg2wgC3H96 via @nbcnews 50 seconds ago HermitsUnited RT @DaisyFuentes: It took Trump two days to sign an executive order after twitter fact checked him. Yet he let 70 days go by after he was w… 2 minutes ago Vastuullisuusuutiset #Trump seeks to curb 'unchecked powers' of #socialmedia after #Twitter fact-check @Vastuullisuus https://t.co/cC5sRhBxGY 2 minutes ago JT RT @dnvolz: There was an error in Twitter's fact check of Trump's vote-by-mail tweets, underscoring the challenge social media platforms fa… 2 minutes ago Sean Mulholland Being fact checked is not being censored. Being a perpetual victim and attempting to censor one of ones primary com… https://t.co/ShLLWsnJQW 3 minutes ago Xavier White Inject disinfectant Trump to 'sign executive order about social media' The latest dispute comes after Twitter adde… https://t.co/PPQKktmcZd 4 minutes ago TexasCross RT @catturd2: Begging won’t help what’s coming. 😂 Can't Make This Up! Twitter Removes Fact Check from President Trump's Tweet after It Was… 6 minutes ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com After Twitter bruised Donald Trump's ego with fact check label the president will sign a gag order on social media*… https://t.co/OjLoLqEbVd 8 minutes ago