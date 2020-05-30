George Floyd protests: Trump says 'MAGA loves the black people' after being accused of stoking racial violence
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Donald Trump said he has "no idea" whether a counterprotest with his supporters will face demonstrators after he suggested "MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE" wold follow protests in Washington DC in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis. With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man. George Floyd was recorded on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck. According to...