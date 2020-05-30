Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump falsely accuses D.C. police of refusing to help Secret Service at White House demonstration. Officers were there.

Seattle Times Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Hours after uniformed Secret Service agents clashed with demonstrators outside the White House, President Donald Trump and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser sparred, with the president criticizing the city’s response to the protest and the mayor calling Trump’s statements “an attack on humanity” and an “attack on black Americans.” The feud began […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder

Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder 00:46

 Protesters and police officers were in a standoff outside the White House in the early hours of Saturday as a fourth day of protests sweeping across the U.S. It follows the death on Monday of an unarmed black man called George Floyd.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions [Video]

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law [Video]

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law

While addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarthaLynneOwe1

🌈M. L. Owen🏳️‍🌈 RT @wesgeorgia951: @waltshaub Bad leadership all around - ✅Police union endorses Trump in 2016 ✅Trump uses sharp pro-police rhetoric, fal… 3 hours ago

wesgeorgia951

PublicSquare @waltshaub Bad leadership all around - ✅Police union endorses Trump in 2016 ✅Trump uses sharp pro-police rhetoric… https://t.co/IVV1YDKZiV 6 hours ago

LALang12049217

LA Lang lolang1111x2 RT @americanshomer: Joyless Behar Spreads Her Hate & Lies on George Floyd Death: Falsely Accuses “It Doesn’t Help That Trump Told Police ‘D… 2 days ago

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. Joyless Behar Spreads Her Hate & Lies on George Floyd Death: Falsely Accuses “It Doesn’t Help That Trump Told Polic… https://t.co/gDruVdQvQh 2 days ago

onthelake914

Bob Starnes @thehill I just got out of Twitter Time Out for calling press secretary a Bimbo and Trump falsely accuses a Journal… https://t.co/G440X65Zto 4 days ago

JameilLewis

Jay Trump continues to spread divisive misinformation, a white woman falsely accuses a black man of attacking her, ano… https://t.co/XbuGoPNmr8 4 days ago