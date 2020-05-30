Trump falsely accuses D.C. police of refusing to help Secret Service at White House demonstration. Officers were there.
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () WASHINGTON — Hours after uniformed Secret Service agents clashed with demonstrators outside the White House, President Donald Trump and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser sparred, with the president criticizing the city’s response to the protest and the mayor calling Trump’s statements “an attack on humanity” and an “attack on black Americans.” The feud began […]
Protesters and police officers were in a standoff outside the White House in the early hours of Saturday as a fourth day of protests sweeping across the U.S. It follows the death on Monday of an unarmed black man called George Floyd.