Amid protests, Trump says he will designate Antifa as terrorist organization

Reuters India Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. government will designate anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organization, a move that legal experts say would be hard to execute.
 President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization. According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute. Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr...

