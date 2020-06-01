Amid protests, Trump says he will designate Antifa as terrorist organization
Monday, 1 June 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. government will designate anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organization, a move that legal experts say would be hard to execute.
