Charges And Policy Changes Begin Amid Nationwide Protests
Charges And Policy Changes Begin Amid Nationwide Protests
Tuesday, 2 June 2020
16 hours ago
)
Watch VideoAs protesters across the country continue to call for change, signs of a shifting tide are appearing in Atlanta.
"I feel a little safer now that these monsters are off the street and no longer able to terrorize anyone else," Messiah Young said.
Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a graphic body
...
Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
2 days ago
Cincinnati protest organizers list changes they want to see
01:47
After a weekend of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, Cincinnati-area protest organizers released a list of things they want to see change within the Cincinnati criminal justice system.
