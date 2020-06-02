Charges And Policy Changes Begin Amid Nationwide Protests Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Watch VideoAs protesters across the country continue to call for change, signs of a shifting tide are appearing in Atlanta.



"I feel a little safer now that these monsters are off the street and no longer able to terrorize anyone else," Messiah Young said.



shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published 2 days ago Cincinnati protest organizers list changes they want to see 01:47 After a weekend of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, Cincinnati-area protest organizers released a list of things they want to see change within the Cincinnati criminal justice system.

