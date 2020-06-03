Global  

US protests: First Lady Melania Trump appeals for peace and calm

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
US First Lady Melania Trump has urged people to obey curfew, clear streets and spend time with their loved ones, in the wake of violent protests sparked across the country by the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.
Trump, Melania pose outside national shrine

Trump, Melania pose outside national shrine 00:57

 U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump deepened outrage by posing at a church clutching a bible after law enforcement officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

First Lady Melania Trump appeals for peace and calm amid violent protests


Indian Express

'There's no reason for violence': Melania Trump tweets about protests after president threatened to shoot looters

First Lady Melania Trump has tweeted her own thoughts about the protests taking place in Minneapolis and across the country following the death of George Floyd.
Independent


