US protests: First Lady Melania Trump appeals for peace and calm
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () US First Lady Melania Trump has urged people to obey curfew, clear streets and spend time with their loved ones, in the wake of violent protests sparked across the country by the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump deepened outrage by posing at a church clutching a bible after law enforcement officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.