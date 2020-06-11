Pelosi Calls For Removal Of 11 Confederate Statues At U.S. Capitol
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of 11 Confederate statues at the U.S. Capitol building, saying they are symbols of hate and oppression. Those include statues of the President and Vice President of the Confederate States.
Pelosi said the U.S. Capitol should represent what America aspires...
NASCAR today banned the use of the Confederate flag and Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the removal of all 11 Confederate statues in D.C., but President Trump pushed back on calls to rename Army installations named for Confederate leaders