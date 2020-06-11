Pelosi Calls For Removal Of 11 Confederate Statues At U.S. Capitol Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of 11 Confederate statues at the U.S. Capitol building, saying they are symbols of hate and oppression. Those include statues of the President and Vice President of the Confederate States.



