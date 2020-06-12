Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes Britain, world's second highest

Anne O'Donnell Coming up on @IrelandAMVMTV news at 10am: 🔴Negotiating teams edge towards programme for government 🔴 @MetEireann… https://t.co/8C3ZrgFwoL 27 seconds ago

Virgin Media News Coming up on @IrelandAMVMTV news at 10am: 🔴Negotiating teams edge towards programme for government 🔴 @MetEireann… https://t.co/T3h4vcO2ZK 43 seconds ago

Gemma RT @thejournal_ie: Brazil digs up bones to make space in graveyards for Covid-19 victims as death toll hits almost 42,000, second highest t… 56 seconds ago

Kiki Felipe RT @guardian: Brazil overtakes UK with world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll https://t.co/IIfx2j9uDS 1 minute ago

John RT @EleanorRylance: Can anybody existing to me why the @BBCr4today programme is sounding so jubilant about Brazil overtaking the UK as 2nd… 1 minute ago

Carlsen RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Brazil's death toll from #COVID19 overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 d… 2 minutes ago

The Jerusalem Post #Brazil's death toll from #COVID19 overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,8… https://t.co/kyy8N6uXsT 4 minutes ago