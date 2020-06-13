Donations to Black Lives Matter Group Don’t Go to DNC
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Social media posts falsely claim donations made on the Black Lives Matter website go "directly" to the Democratic party, because the group uses ActBlue Charities -- an online fundraising platform. Donations go to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The funds first pass through a nonprofit that sponsors the group.
Hundreds of demonstrators participated in another Black Lives Matter march through central London on Friday (June 12).
Activists gathered in Hyde Park before marching to Trafalgar Square, passing Buckingham Palace on the way.
The demonstration was moved from Saturday to Friday at short notice...