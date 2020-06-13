Global  

Donations to Black Lives Matter Group Don’t Go to DNC

FactCheck.org Saturday, 13 June 2020
Donations to Black Lives Matter Group Don’t Go to DNCSocial media posts falsely claim donations made on the Black Lives Matter website go "directly" to the Democratic party, because the group uses ActBlue Charities -- an online fundraising platform. Donations go to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The funds first pass through a nonprofit that sponsors the group.

Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London

Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London 02:54

 Hundreds of demonstrators participated in another Black Lives Matter march through central London on Friday (June 12). Activists gathered in Hyde Park before marching to Trafalgar Square, passing Buckingham Palace on the way. The demonstration was moved from Saturday to Friday at short notice...

Stormzy To Give 10 million Pounds To Empower Black People [Video]

Stormzy To Give 10 million Pounds To Empower Black People

British rapper Stormzy plans to donate 10 million pounds over the course of a decade to causes that empower black people. He said: “Black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Reveals New 'Baby Lives Matter' Merchandise [Video]

Trump Reveals New 'Baby Lives Matter' Merchandise

President Donald Trump’s campaign is selling limited edition baby onesies with the phrase: “Baby Lives Matter.” According to Business Insider, it’s written in the same style and font as the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Is he safe? Fears black women have for their men and children [Video]

Is he safe? Fears black women have for their men and children

For many black women, there is a lifelong undercurrent of fear when it comes to loving and supporting black men and raising black children in the United States. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:46Published

'Change is never easy': John Cena donates $1m to Black Lives Matter after praising BTS fans' donations

 K-pop group had donated $1m to the organisation, which their fans quickly matched
Independent


