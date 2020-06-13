Donations to Black Lives Matter Group Don’t Go to DNC Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Social media posts falsely claim donations made on the Black Lives Matter website go "directly" to the Democratic party, because the group uses ActBlue Charities -- an online fundraising platform. Donations go to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The funds first pass through a nonprofit that sponsors the group.



Social media posts falsely claim donations made on the Black Lives Matter website go "directly" to the Democratic party, because the group uses ActBlue Charities -- an online fundraising platform. Donations go to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The funds first pass through a nonprofit that sponsors the group.


