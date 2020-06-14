US embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () "The US Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society," the embassy tweeted on Saturday, along with the picture of the banner in black and white.
