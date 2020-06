Philippine journalist Maria Ressa found guilty of cyber libel Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was on Monday convicted of libel in a case she and watchdogs say is aimed at silencing critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.Ressa, 56, and her news site Rappler have been the target of legal action... Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was on Monday convicted of libel in a case she and watchdogs say is aimed at silencing critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.Ressa, 56, and her news site Rappler have been the target of legal action... πŸ‘“ View full article