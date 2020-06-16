Global  

India Says 20 Soldiers Have Been Killed At Disputed Border With China

Newsy Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
India Says 20 Soldiers Have Been Killed At Disputed Border With ChinaWatch VideoThe Indian Army reported Monday night that 20 soldiers had been killed in conflicts with China along a disputed border. 

India raised its death toll from three, saying additional soldiers had succumbed to their injuries after a skirmish in the Himalayas.

According to The Associated Press, India said the two...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off 01:30

 After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border transformed from Indo-Tibet border to Indo-China border, all the tensions have come up. Unless both sides...

