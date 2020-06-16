India Says 20 Soldiers Have Been Killed At Disputed Border With China

After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border transformed from Indo-Tibet border to Indo-China border, all the tensions have come up. Unless both sides...
An officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers have been killed in a fresh faceoff with China at the border in Ladakh. The incident reportedly happened on Monday night during the de-escalation process..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13Published
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to..