cloudbusting RT @ghost_wales: It’s 2020 and British police are investigating an “incident” of a plane flying a white lives matter flag. In 2021 you will… 59 seconds ago Rob Naish RT @thedsggroup: Burnley FC Police are investigating a banner saying "white lives matter". Wtf are they investigating? Why not stick to in… 1 minute ago Goonerforlife RT @ConCaracal: "White Lives Matter" is such an offensive, disgusting statement that the police are investigating it... Welcome to the Zei… 2 minutes ago anon333 RT @kwilliam111: Burnley police are investigating a plane with a “white lives matter” banner. Is this why they have no time to go after chi… 3 minutes ago Zla Official UK police investigating ‘White Lives Matter’ banner over stadium 3 minutes ago CBS 42 Police are looking into an incident in which a plane pulled a banner with the words “White Lives Matter Burnley” on… https://t.co/kXeOWNNJMu 4 minutes ago