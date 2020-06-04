Global  

Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy

Indian Express Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
 The U.S. Senate passed a bill to punish those who back China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation [Video]

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation

Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.

Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote [Video]

Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote

Contentious bill adds to tension over Beijing influence in territory that is only place in China to mark 1989 crackdown.

How China is using the US protests to get its way in Hong Kong [Video]

How China is using the US protests to get its way in Hong Kong

China is using the US protests over the death of George Floyd to help central authorities tighten their grip over the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. Chinese state-owned media outlets have..

Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy

 WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on business and individuals —...
