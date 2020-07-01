Trump says painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on New York’s Fifth Avenue would be ‘a symbol of hate’

Miami Secret Papers RT @OldGuyInCaddy: Yes, a symbol of how much we hate tRump. #FakePresident https://t.co/gnrB4w78V2 28 seconds ago Jani Dacosta 🇨🇺❤️#DeZurdaTeam RT @Anton82463281: #Trump is a disgrace to the values we cherish in #newyorkcity “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any… 59 seconds ago Nancy Kryszak RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Says painting "Black Lives Matter" outside Trump Tower will denigrate Fifth Avenue - What a… 1 minute ago 🌺MB🌺 RT @NorskLadyWolf: Trump said New York’s Mayor is “going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigra… 1 minute ago NoJusticeNoPeace RT @IslandGirlPRV: The same person that said that the Neo-nazis had “very fine ppl” is also saying that #BlackLivesMatter is a symbol of ha… 3 minutes ago ✨ RT @seattletimes: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said painting "Black Lives Matter" on New York's Fifth Avenue would be "a symbol of h… 4 minutes ago suzann tucker Trump says NYC painting 'Black Lives Matter' in front of Trump Tower is a 'symbol of hate' https://t.co/W8lSge3P3J 5 minutes ago KJ Yes, a symbol of how much we hate tRump. #FakePresident https://t.co/gnrB4w78V2 6 minutes ago