|
Trump says painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on New York’s Fifth Avenue would be ‘a symbol of hate’
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said painting “Black Lives Matter” on New York’s Fifth Avenue would be “a symbol of hate” and wind up “denigrating” the street outside of Trump Tower, as he ratcheted up objections to a plan that he suggested the city’s police could stop. Trump’s comments, in morning tweets, were […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this