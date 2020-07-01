Global  

Trump says painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on New York’s Fifth Avenue would be ‘a symbol of hate’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said painting “Black Lives Matter” on New York’s Fifth Avenue would be “a symbol of hate” and wind up “denigrating” the street outside of Trump Tower, as he ratcheted up objections to a plan that he suggested the city’s police could stop. Trump’s comments, in morning tweets, were […]
Trump: Black Lives Matter Sign Will 'Denigrate' NYC's 'Luxury Avenue'

Trump: Black Lives Matter Sign Will 'Denigrate' NYC's 'Luxury Avenue'

 President Trump went after New York City's mayor on Wednesday.

