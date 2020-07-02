Nepal: Is PM Oli On His Way Out? – OpEd Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan



It was a disastrous week for Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli. His nationalistic rhetoric had no takers in his party and most of the Standing Committee members were unequivocal in demanding his resigning not only the post of Party Chairman, but also the post of Prime Minister in the last meeting held... By Dr. S. ChandrasekharanIt was a disastrous week for Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli. His nationalistic rhetoric had no takers in his party and most of the Standing Committee members were unequivocal in demanding his resigning not only the post of Party Chairman, but also the post of Prime Minister in the last meeting held 👓 View full article

