|
Nepal: Is PM Oli On His Way Out? – OpEd
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan
It was a disastrous week for Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli. His nationalistic rhetoric had no takers in his party and most of the Standing Committee members were unequivocal in demanding his resigning not only the post of Party Chairman, but also the post of Prime Minister in the last meeting held...
|
|
|
|
