Covid 19 coronavirus: New South Wales shuts border with Victoria

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: New South Wales shuts border with VictoriaThe NSW-Victoria border will shut on Wednesday night with residents from 36 hot spots in Melbourne already been banned from travelling north. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has amended the Covid-19 interstate hot spot order to...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australian police lock down major state border

Australian police lock down major state border 00:59

 Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

