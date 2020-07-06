Covid 19 coronavirus: New South Wales shuts border with Victoria
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The NSW-Victoria border will shut on Wednesday night with residents from 36 hot spots in Melbourne already been banned from travelling north. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has amended the Covid-19 interstate hot spot order to...
Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
(CNN)Australia will isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation at midnight on Tuesday, as authorities take drastic action to... WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •SBS •Al Jazeera