Miami-Dade County Mayor Reimposes COVID-19 Closures

Newsy Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoMiami-Dade County is reinforcing coronavirus restrictions as Florida faces a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Monday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced restaurants, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and short-term rentals will be closing again. Under the initial order, restaurants were...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Miami-Dade County Closing Down Restaurant Dining Rooms, Gyms, Party Venues Starting Wednesday

Miami-Dade County Closing Down Restaurant Dining Rooms, Gyms, Party Venues Starting Wednesday 04:00

 As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Miami-Dade, making it the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday he will shut down restaurant dining rooms, gyms and banquet facilities.

