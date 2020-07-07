Dying Stars Breathe Life Into Earth Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

As dying stars take their final few breaths of life, they gently sprinkle their ashes into the cosmos through the magnificent planetary nebulae. These ashes, spread via stellar winds, are enriched with many different chemical elements, including carbon.



Findings from a study published in Nature Astronomy show that the final...


