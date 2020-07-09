Global  

Supreme Court Finds Much Of Oklahoma Is Native American Land

Newsy Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Supreme Court Finds Much Of Oklahoma Is Native American LandWatch VideoThe U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, is a Native American reservation.

In Thursday's 5-4 ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch reflected on the promise made following the Trail of Tears: "Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an...
