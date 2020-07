BPD looking for suspects after Tuesday night protests



After clashes between protesters Tuesday night at city hall, Boise Police are looking for several suspects. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

Chief Craig to speak after DPD cruiser seen driving through protesters



Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to speak after a video shows a cruiser driving through protesters on Sunday night. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago