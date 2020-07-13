Global  
 

Explosion and fire onboard Navy ship in San Diego harbour

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Explosion and fire onboard Navy ship in San Diego harbourTwenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said. The blaze was reported shortly before 9am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego 01:56

 Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy. Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego...

