Explosion and fire onboard Navy ship in San Diego harbour
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said. The blaze was reported shortly before 9am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman...
