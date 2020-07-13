3 Teachers Shared A Classroom; All Got COVID-19

Three teachers shared a summer classroom at a school in the small town of Winkelman, Arizona, in June.
Nothing unusual about that. But according to CNN, all three contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One of them died from the disease.
Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd was 61. She died June 26, less...
Colorado teachers are expressing concerns as school districts have started to release plans to have kids go back into the classroom, even as the state sees an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.
