3 Teachers Shared A Classroom; All Got COVID-19

Monday, 13 July 2020
3 Teachers Shared A Classroom; All Got COVID-19Watch VideoJena Martinez says she and two other teachers in rural Arizona followed safety guidelines as they taught virtual summer school in the same classroom.

All three still got the coronavirus.

“We did everything we were supposed to do,” Martinez said in an interview with KNXV-TV. “Two of us were able to come out...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19

Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19 00:45

 Three teachers shared a summer classroom at a school in the small town of Winkelman, Arizona, in June. Nothing unusual about that. But according to CNN, all three contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One of them died from the disease. Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd was 61. She died June 26, less...

