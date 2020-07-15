Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in Washington hospital for possible infection

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in Washington hospital for possible infectionJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday.The court said the 87-year-old...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection 00:58

 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, getting treatment for possible infection.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible infection.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and...
Seattle Times

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is In The Hospital With A Possible Infection

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is In The Hospital With A Possible Infection Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital with a possible infection. The high court released a statement Tuesday saying Ginsburg...
Newsy

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital and is being treated for a possible infection. The Supreme Court Justice was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital early...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this