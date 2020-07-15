Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in Washington hospital for possible infection
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday.The court said the 87-year-old...
CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published