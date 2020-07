You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Roger Stone: 'I Prayed Fervently' To Have Prison Sentence Commuted



Stone sat down with CBS4's Jim DeFede for his first local news interview since President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to commute his 40-month prison term for lying to Congress, obstruction of.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 06:47 Published 10 hours ago Jim DeFede Shares His Takeaways From Interview With Roger Stone



This was Stone's first local news interview since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:04 Published 12 hours ago Preview Of Jim DeFede's 1-On-1 With Roger Stone



This is Stone's first local news interview since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:43 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this