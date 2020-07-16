Global  
 

Azerbaijan threatens to strike Armenian nuclear power plant

PRAVDA Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Azerbaijan may strike a high-precision missile blow at the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense Azerbaijan, Colonel Vagif Dargyakhli, stated. Azerbaijan will strike the missile blow in the event that Armenia decides to attack strategic objects of Azerbaijan, in particular the Mingechevir reservoir, the official said. "The Armenian side should not forget that state-of-the-art missile systems in service with our army are capable of striking the Metsamor nuclear power plant with high precision, and this will cause Armenia to suffer a huge tragedy for Armenia," Vagif Dargyakhli said.
