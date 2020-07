Azerbaijan Threatens To Strike Armenian Nuclear Plant – Report Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Azerbaijan has threatened to strike the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, amid renewed violence on the border between the two countries, local media report.



The statement from the country's Defense Ministry comes in response to nonexistent threats from Armenia to hit the Mingachevir Reservoir in Azerbaijan. No Armenian... Azerbaijan has threatened to strike the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, amid renewed violence on the border between the two countries, local media report.The statement from the country's Defense Ministry comes in response to nonexistent threats from Armenia to hit the Mingachevir Reservoir in Azerbaijan. No Armenian 👓 View full article

