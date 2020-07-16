Global  
 

Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune Response

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 July 2020
Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune ResponseAn investigational vaccine, mRNA-1273, designed to protect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), was generally well tolerated and prompted neutralizing antibody activity in healthy adults, according to interim results published online in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The ongoing...
 Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

