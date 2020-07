CoCo County Teen Pushes Trader Joe's to Ditch Comic Ethnic Branding



Is the packaging on Trader Joe’s ethnic foods racist? A teenager in Contra Costa County thinks so and has started a petition to have it removed. John Ramos reports. (7-20-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago

Petition Calls On Trader Joe's To Change Its Branding For International Foods



An online petition is calling on Trader Joe's to change the branding of its international foods, calling the packaging racist. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago