Donald Trump Sends Ghislaine Maxwell His "Well Wishes"
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
I just wish her well, "I've met her numerous times over the years, I lived in Palm Beach, they lived in Palm Beach" his words not ours.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell 00:38
When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.
