Trump administration sending more federal agents to reinforce Portland courthouse
Monday, 27 July 2020 () WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is sending more federal agents to Portland, Ore., as officials consider pushing back harder and farther against the growing crowds and nightly clashes with protesters, vandals and rioters, The Washington Post has learned. To strengthen federal forces arrayed around the city’s downtown courthouse, the U.S. Marshals Service decided last week […]
Protesters in Portland continue to push back against federal agents in the city, Demonstrators once again gathered in front of a federal courthouse and clashed with troops on the ground. The protests..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:42Published