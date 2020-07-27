Global  
 

Trump administration sending more federal agents to reinforce Portland courthouse

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is sending more federal agents to Portland, Ore., as officials consider pushing back harder and farther against the growing crowds and nightly clashes with protesters, vandals and rioters, The Washington Post has learned. To strengthen federal forces arrayed around the city’s downtown courthouse, the U.S. Marshals Service decided last week […]
