China Adds Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases In Xinjiang Outbreak

Newsy Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
China Adds Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases In Xinjiang OutbreakWatch VideoIn the largest increase in weeks, the Chinese government reported about 100 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday.

The majority of the cases were tied to an outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. 

The government reported no additional deaths — keeping the lives lost at about 4,600 since the pandemic...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Coronavirus in Nevada | July 29

Coronavirus in Nevada | July 29 00:18

 Nevada has reported 20 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. In total, 759 people have died in our state.

