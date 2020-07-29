China Adds Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases In Xinjiang Outbreak Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIn the largest increase in weeks, the Chinese government reported about 100 new cases of



The majority of the cases were tied to an outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.



