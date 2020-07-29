Global  
 

European Commission Secures EU Access To Remdesivir For Treatment Of COVID-19

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
European Commission Secures EU Access To Remdesivir For Treatment Of COVID-19The European Commission has signed a contract with the pharmaceutical company Gilead to secure treatment doses of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir. Veklury was the first medicine authorized at EU level for treatment of COVID-19.

As from early August onwards, and in order to meet immediate needs, batches of Veklury will...
