You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus Surge



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40 Published 53 minutes ago Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis



Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published 2 hours ago Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mandated the wearing of face masks in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after Republican Representative Louie Gohmert announced he tested positive.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:08 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this