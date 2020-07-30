Widening charity scandal engulfs Canada's Justin Trudeau

Storm Cuts Committee Chair's Internet During Trudeau Testimony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appearance at the House of Commons finance committee went briefly off-rails after a thunderstorm severed the internet connection of the committee chair.
Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to NDP criticism about his government's handling of a $912-million student program by accusing the party of cynicism.
New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career
Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal.
This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to..
