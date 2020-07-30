Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Widening charity scandal engulfs Canada's Justin Trudeau

Al Jazeera Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Testimony by a Canadian prime minister before a parliamentary committee is very unusual and last happened in 2006.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Storm Cuts Committee Chair's Internet During Trudeau Testimony [Video]

Storm Cuts Committee Chair's Internet During Trudeau Testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appearance at the House of Commons finance committee went briefly off-rails after a thunderstorm severed the internet connection of the committee chair.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:39Published
Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal [Video]

Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to NDP criticism about his government's handling of a $912-million student program by accusing the party of cynicism.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:19Published
New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career [Video]

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career

Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal. This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch live: Justin Trudeau questioned by MPs on WE Charity scandal

 Justin Trudeau is in the hot seat today for a rare prime ministerial appearance at a House of Commons committee, facing questions about his role in the simmering...
National Post Also reported by •CBC.caJapan TodayThe Age

Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family

Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family Canada Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family Moving forward, Trudeau and Morneau may have to deal with more problems. Canadian Prime...
WorldNews

MPs exploring new aspects of WE scandal, ahead of PM's testimony

 As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top aide, chief of staff Katie Telford, are likely preparing to testify before the House of Commons Finance Committee as...
CTV News


Tweets about this

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Widening charity scandal engulfs Canada's Justin Trudeau - https://t.co/Sr0H3Js9GD #breakingnews #news #Latestnews… https://t.co/ELBGRTMLXi 7 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Widening charity scandal engulfs Canada’s Justin Trudeau https://t.co/IikyThLIi7 9 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Widening charity scandal engulfs Canada’s Justin Trudeau 13 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Widening charity scandal engulfs Canada's Justin Trudeau https://t.co/UAlwVncaBD https://t.co/YhL8G9aPoU 13 minutes ago