Cultural genocide? What China is doing in Tibet today

While much of the international community has turned its attention to the abuses taking place against the Uighur Muslims in the Chinese province of Xingang – some activists are also pointing to the human rights horrors against Buddhists in Tibet – a decades-long conflict that has long tumbled from the limelight. 👓 View full article

