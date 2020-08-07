Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Negative For Coronavirus In Second Test
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Watch VideoIn a second COVID-19 test taken Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine actually tested negative for the coronavirus. He had previously tested positive after taking a rapid-result test.
Ohio's first lady and the governor's staff also all tested negative.
DeWine's office said on Twitter it's confident in these second...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. DeWine tested took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
Many Ohioans are still hitting dead ends trying to receive testing at local pharmacies and hospitals. Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine and those who welcomed President Trump were given mandatory rapid..