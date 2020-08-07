Global  
 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Negative For Coronavirus In Second Test

Newsy Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Negative For Coronavirus In Second TestWatch VideoIn a second COVID-19 test taken Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine actually tested negative for the coronavirus. He had previously tested positive after taking a rapid-result test. 

Ohio's first lady and the governor's staff also all tested negative. 

DeWine's office said on Twitter it's confident in these second...
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland

DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland 02:28

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. DeWine tested took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The Latest: Ohio governor says 2nd virus test is negative

 COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is tweeting that has tested negative for a coronavirus infection after testing positive earlier Thursday before he was...
JUST IN: Ohio Gov. DeWine Tests Negative For Covid-19 After Positive Diagnosis Earlier in the Day

JUST IN: Ohio Gov. DeWine Tests Negative For Covid-19 After Positive Diagnosis Earlier in the Day After testing positive early Thursday morning, DeWine announced he tested negative in a second test, along with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and several other...
Tweets about this

NClark67

Nancy Clark RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive earlier today 11 seconds ago

ohiomary

Mary Rack Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative on second COVID-19 test https://t.co/9qEO0Q27YX via @freep 13 seconds ago

PinetreesRoses

Theresa RT @gatewaypundit: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Negative For Covid-19 Hours After Testing Positive For Covid-19 https://t.co/yN8qMm3pQp… 20 seconds ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 .@GovMikeDeWine tests positive with one type of test then negative with another. @JackieWSYX6 is on your side with… https://t.co/BdaCjDPu1r 22 seconds ago

jwillfleming

Judith Will Fleming Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Negative For Covid-19 Hours After Testing Positive For Covid-19 https://t.co/Y9H4MflePl via @gatewaypundit 38 seconds ago

Sandy21266769

Gabriella RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the governor announced a second tes… 48 seconds ago

Navgirl2

Navgirl So Ohio Gov Mike DeWine had tested positive was actually a false positive and has now tested negative for COVID-19.… https://t.co/3qm5wrnDzR 1 minute ago

Navgirl2

Navgirl So Ohio Gov Mike DeWine had tested positive was actually a false positive and has now tested negative for COVID-19.… https://t.co/6Xwue2KINL 2 minutes ago