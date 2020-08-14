Global  
 

US Postal Service Struggles To Explain Disappearing Mailboxes

Eurasia Review Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
US Postal Service Struggles To Explain Disappearing MailboxesThe US Postal Service has given conflicting reasons why mailboxes are being removed from Portland, as a vicious partisan tug-of-war over mail-in voting comes to a head, with President Trump vowing to block funding to the agency.

After several images of USPS trucks being loaded up with street-side mailboxes in Portland and...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

