US Postal Service Struggles To Explain Disappearing Mailboxes
Friday, 14 August 2020 () The US Postal Service has given conflicting reasons why mailboxes are being removed from Portland, as a vicious partisan tug-of-war over mail-in voting comes to a head, with President Trump vowing to block funding to the agency.
After several images of USPS trucks being loaded up with street-side mailboxes in Portland and...
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.
Colorado officials were again forced Thursday to respond to dubious claims by President Trump about mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes and funding for the U.S. Postal Service, with Secretary of State..
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining..