Have more Indians than her, Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris

Zee News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
He made the remarks on Friday while addressing the New York City law enforcement union, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), that has endorsed the President in the race for the White House.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden

'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden 01:04

 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his new running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, characterizing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent attacks against her as "whining" and accused the president of having a problem with "strong women."

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP [Video]

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president. Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump taunts Kamala Harris

 US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying "no one will be safe in Biden's...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump and his allies' sexist and personal attacks on Kamala Harris have begun

 It has not taken Mr Trump, his colleagues in the Republican Party and right-wing US commentators long to start launching personal attacks on Kamala Harris.
SBS

Donald Trump and his allies are launching sexist and personal attacks on Kamala Harris

 It has not taken Mr Trump, his colleagues in the Republican Party and right-wing US commentators long to start launching personal attacks on Kamala Harris.
SBS


