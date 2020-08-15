Have more Indians than her, Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris



Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:08 Published 16 hours ago

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship



U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago