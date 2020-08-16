Global  
 

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night after being hospitalised in New York, the president said in a statement....
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72

Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72 00:34

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died.

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, has died at 71

 "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," the president said in a statement.
Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump dies of undisclosed illness

 Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died just one day after the president visited him at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

 President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's
WorldNews

