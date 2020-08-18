Global  
 

Postmaster General Suspends Changes 'To Avoid Impact' On The Election

Newsy Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Suspends Changes 'To Avoid Impact' On The ElectionWatch VideoAfter public outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is announcing all changes to the Postal Service will be delayed until after the election — to, quote, “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

In a press release Tuesday, DeJoy said mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will...
Postmaster General says USPS won't make changes to 'operational initiatives' until after election

Postmaster General says USPS won't make changes to 'operational initiatives' until after election 03:37

 U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that the USPS will not implement operational changes to mail delivery until after the 2020 election.

USPS Chief Louis DeJoy Says He's Suspending Some Changes To Post Office

USPS Chief Louis DeJoy Says He's Suspending Some Changes To Post Office

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he is suspending certain changes at the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election in order to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on..

Postmaster General reversal halts changes to local post office

Postmaster General reversal halts changes to local post office

Postmaster General reversal halts changes to local post office

Postmaster General Halts Changes Until After November Election

Postmaster General Halts Changes Until After November Election

CBS4's Christina Ruffini shares the latest developments.

Postmaster general halts changes blamed for delays until after election

 Louis DeJoy said his initiatives would be suspended "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
Postmaster General Suspends Service Changes Until After The Election

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he was suspending controversial service changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the November...
US postmaster general suspends all mail service changes until after the election

 US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats.
