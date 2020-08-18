Postmaster General Suspends Changes 'To Avoid Impact' On The Election Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In a press release Tuesday, DeJoy said mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will... Watch VideoAfter public outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is announcing all changes to the Postal Service will be delayed until after the election — to, quote, “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”In a press release Tuesday, DeJoy said mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will 👓 View full article

