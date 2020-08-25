News24.com | Jacob Blake shooting: Unrest continues after black man shot in back by cops, National Guard deployed
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Wisconsin's governor has called out the National Guard, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of a black man shot in the back by police as his three children looked on.
Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24.
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American, was shot multiple times by police officers responding to a domestic incident on Sunday, August 23.
