News24.com | Jacob Blake shooting: Unrest continues after black man shot in back by cops, National Guard deployed

News24 Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Wisconsin's governor has called out the National Guard, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of a black man shot in the back by police as his three children looked on.
