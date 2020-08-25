|
Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year off
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
After a year off school to campaign on pressing for tougher action on curbing climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she's returning to class."My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist
Deeply unfair for Indian students to sit in national exams during Covid-19: Greta Thunberg
IndiaTimes
Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for climateSwedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she has returned to school after a year off campaigning to curb climate change. Just last week Thunberg..
WorldNews
Greta Thunberg urges Merkel to get out of climate 'comfort zone'BERLIN — Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel “to be brave enough to think long-term” in a meeting on Thursday where they..
WorldNews
Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula
Swedish PM defends COVID strategy from criticism over death tollSTOCKHOLM - Sweden has chosen the right strategy in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday, defending his..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden stands firm on no face masks policy for publicIn an interview with the Telegraph, Dr Tegnell argues there is an increased spread in countries that enforce face-mask wearing As face masks become mandatory on..
New Zealand Herald
Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:20Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this