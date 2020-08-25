Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year off

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year offAfter a year off school to campaign on pressing for tougher action on curbing climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she's returning to class."My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Blue Valley starting school year with remote learning for middle, high school

Blue Valley starting school year with remote learning for middle, high school 01:18

 The Blue Valley high school and middle school students will start the year with remote learning.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist

Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for climate

 Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she has returned to school after a year off campaigning to curb climate change. Just last week Thunberg..
WorldNews

Greta Thunberg urges Merkel to get out of climate 'comfort zone'

 BERLIN — Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel “to be brave enough to think long-term” in a meeting on Thursday where they..
WorldNews
Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC [Video]

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Swedish PM defends COVID strategy from criticism over death toll

 STOCKHOLM - Sweden has chosen the right strategy in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday, defending his..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden stands firm on no face masks policy for public

 In an interview with the Telegraph, Dr Tegnell argues there is an increased spread in countries that enforce face-mask wearing As face masks become mandatory on..
New Zealand Herald
Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants [Video]

Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants

Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson and Dutchman Alfred Schreuder join Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

A New Children's Book Aims to Help Kids Transition Back to School this Fall [Video]

A New Children's Book Aims to Help Kids Transition Back to School this Fall

In this funny and encouraging picture book, best-selling author Stef Wade (A Place for Pluto) tells an engaging story and deftly addresses social and emotional struggles many kids encounter each..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:13Published
CCSD support staff facing changes amid new school year [Video]

CCSD support staff facing changes amid new school year

As virtual classes start up, the first day of school looks drastically different for many CCSD support staff members.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:53Published
18-year-old explains how skipping school 'saved' her life [Video]

18-year-old explains how skipping school 'saved' her life

A teenager is going viral after sharing the wild story of how skipping school “saved” her life.The 18-year-old, named Amanda, explained the strange incident in a TikTok video.Her story took place..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Sweden Producer Prices Continue To Fall In July

 Sweden's producer prices declined for the seventh month in a row in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.
RTTNews Also reported by •FXstreet.comNewsmax

Why Americans Should Adopt The Sweden Model On COVID-19 – OpEd

Why Americans Should Adopt The Sweden Model On COVID-19 – OpEd By Gilbert Berdine, MD* Figure 1 below illustrates the daily mortality attributed to covid-19 in Sweden, New York, Illinois, and Texas. The figure plots the...
Eurasia Review

Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after a year off

 After a year off school to campaign for tougher action over climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said she is returning to class.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this