Public Participation In Environmental Decision-Making: The Case Of Azerbaijan – Analysis Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Public participation has become a cornerstone of environmental governance in recent years. The essence of public participation, especially in terms of environmental decision-making is widely recognized and is broadly adopted in both international and national levels. Azerbaijan ratified the Aarhus Convention in 1999 which is the... Public participation has become a cornerstone of environmental governance in recent years. The essence of public participation, especially in terms of environmental decision-making is widely recognized and is broadly adopted in both international and national levels. Azerbaijan ratified the Aarhus Convention in 1999 which is the 👓 View full article

