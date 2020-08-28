Watch video: Chennai man solves 6 Rubik's Cube underwater, sets Guinness World Record
Friday, 28 August 2020 () If you thought solving a Rubik’s cube is a Herculean task, a 25-year-old man successfully broke a world record in solving the minimum number of Rubik’s cube underwater. Illayaram Sekar from *Chennai* has set a world record for solving six Rubik’s Cubes underwater in two minutes and 17 seconds. The man has achieved this feat...
A man hailing from south India’s Tamil Nadu state has solved six Rubik’s cubes underwater to set a Guinness World Record.
Illayaram Sekar from Chennai took around two minutes 17 seconds while holding his breath to beat the prior record for the “Most Rubik’s Cubes Solved Underwater” set...