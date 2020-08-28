Global  
 

Watch video: Chennai man solves 6 Rubik's Cube underwater, sets Guinness World Record

Mid-Day Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
If you thought solving a Rubik’s cube is a Herculean task, a 25-year-old man successfully broke a world record in solving the minimum number of Rubik’s cube underwater. Illayaram Sekar from *Chennai* has set a world record for solving six Rubik’s Cubes underwater in two minutes and 17 seconds. The man has achieved this feat...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: South Indian man sets world record by solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater

South Indian man sets world record by solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater 07:39

 A man hailing from south India’s Tamil Nadu state has solved six Rubik’s cubes underwater to set a Guinness World Record. Illayaram Sekar from Chennai took around two minutes 17 seconds while holding his breath to beat the prior record for the “Most Rubik’s Cubes Solved Underwater” set...

Related news from verified sources

Guinness World Record: 25-yr old Chennai man solves six Rubik’s Cubes underwater in 2.17 minutes

 “It took over a year of practice to get the breathing right while cubing at high speeds,” said Illayaram Sekar, who holds multiple Guinness worlds records in...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

