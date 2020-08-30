News24.com | Djokovic shrugs off Nadal, Federer concerns over new players association

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns



Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns The NFL’s August 6 deadline to withdraw from the 2020 season has officially passed. According to CNN, 66 out of 2,880 players have.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns



Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on August 5, 2020 Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title



(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this