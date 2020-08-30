News24.com | Djokovic shrugs off Nadal, Federer concerns over new players association

Global  
 

Novak Djokovic shrugged off concerns of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and announced the formation of a new men's pro tennis players' association.
