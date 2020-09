Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th



Glee star Heather Morris has revealed how she's dealing with her grief following the death of her friend Naya Rivera in a candid Instagram post. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 21, 2020

Heather Morris listening to friend Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her de*th



Glee star Heather Morris has broken her silence about her friend and co-star Naya Rivera's death days after begging search and rescue officials to let her help them find her when she disappeared during.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on July 16, 2020