India records single-day spike of 94,372 cases, Covid tally soars past 47 lakh mark | Oneindia News



India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, with a single-day spike of 94,372 cases India's Covid-19 tally has soared past 47 Lakh. The death count has risen to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:25 Published 7 hours ago

Covid-19: Were 64 million Indians infected with Coronavirus by May? | Oneindia News



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, recording biggest single day jump everyday it has now come to light that India may have had 6.4 million coronavirus cases by May as revealed by.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago